F1 boss makes tattoo pledge after stunning Miami win
F1 boss makes tattoo pledge after stunning Miami win
An F1 boss may get a new tattoo after a stunning Miami Grand Prix result for his team.
The Miami Grand Prix finally delivered for F1 fans, with a new race winner and action throughout the grid.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
From lights out the drama was high with Sergio Perez locking up, and colliding with teammate Max Verstappen nearly ruining his race.
An unusual mistake from the Dutch driver undid his race by hitting a bollard and causing a Virtual Safety Car.
Did a mistake cost Verstappen a race win?
Verstappen pitted after the VSC ended, but a safety car soon after saw Lando Norris come into the pits, and made the most of the reduced speed of the cars on track.
Norris came out in front of Verstappen and managed to hold him off following the safety car restart to take his first win of his F1 career.
The McLaren team were ecstatic after Norris finished the race , with Norris and team principal Andrea Stella dedicating their win to their late sporting director Gil de Ferran.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown was also overjoyed by the race result, the second race victory for the team under his leadership.
The first was with Daniel Ricciardo at the Italian Grand Prix in 2021, where the Aussie forced Brown to get a tattoo to celebrate his win.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Brown stated he was still nervous but celebrated the moment of Lando Norris’ first win.
“Not so good. They’re still not good! But what a drive. What a drive, car was great,” Brown said.
“Got to thank everyone back at McLaren and here, all the hard work paying off and a great moment. For Gil de Ferran and Mansour Ojjeh, that’s who that win was for.”
On getting a tattoo after the race, he added: “Yeah, I don’t mind Miami. It’s kind of my home country so why not?”
READ MORE: F1 star HEAVILY fined by FIA for 'extremely dangerous' move in Miami
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 boss makes tattoo pledge after stunning Miami win
- 2 uur geleden
Andretti reveals planned timeline to OFFICIALLY arrive on F1 grid
- Today 02:00
How soon can Newey win F1 title at his new team?
- Today 00:00
Red Bull chief linked with exit to RIVAL team
- Yesterday 22:00
Miami victory for Norris capped off F1's best week in recent memory
- Yesterday 20:00
New Netflix series set to honor life of F1 great Senna
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul