Norris 'thankful' for Trump congratulation after Miami win

Lando Norris received congratulations from former US president Donald Trump following his victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

The British driver finally achieved his maiden win in F1, after previously coming close at the Russian Grand Prix in 2021.

In Miami, however, fortune was on Norris’ side following an incident involving Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen that brought out a safety car.

McLaren pitted Norris and he came out ahead of race leader Max Verstappen, holding onto his lead after the safety car restart.

Lando Norris becomes the latest British F1 race winner

Lando Norris celebrates his first race win with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

Norris reacts to Trump congratulation

An assortment of celebrities were in Miami to witness Norris’ first win, the most prominent of all being former US president Donald Trump.

Trump was shown around the McLaren garage by CEO Zak Brown, and was seen speaking to Lando Norris after his race win.

Lando Norris expressed he was ‘thankful’ for the congratulations from the 45th president during the post-race press conference in Miami.

Donald Trump was shown around the McLaren garage by boss Zak Brown

“Yeah. I didn't see him in the garage, to be honest. I was busy prepping for the race. But he saw me after, and he came up to congratulate me,” he said.

“So I guess an honour, because whenever you have someone like this, it has to be an honour for them to come up to you, to take time out of their life, to pay their respect for what you've done.

“He said he was my lucky charm because it's my win. So I don't know if he's going to come to more races now. But yeah, there's a lot of special people or cool people that have been here this weekend.

“Donald is someone that you got to have a lot of respect for in many ways. And yeah, for anyone like that who acknowledges what you can go out and do and acknowledges the work ethic that goes into things, you got to be thankful for that. And I was. So yeah, a cool moment.”

