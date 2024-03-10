'Total Chad' Bearman praised on social media after debut masterclass

Oliver Bearman was the story of the weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, drafted in at the last moment to replace the ill Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

The teenager became the third youngest driver to start a Formula 1 race at the tender age of 18, and set an outright record of his own in the process.

READ MORE: F1 Times Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results - Rookie Bearman stuns as Verstappen wnis

Bearman's six points are the most ever for a teenager on his F1 debut, bettering the previous best of Daniil Kyvat who picked up two points at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix.

The British driver also was named Driver of the Day in an absolute landslide, winning 48% of the votes after 570,000 F1 fans entered the poll.

Despite a perfect F1 weekend for the teenager, Bearman's F2 weekend ended in disappointment as he lost his points for taking pole position and now sits last in the the race for the Formula 2 championship.

But we're sure he won't mind!

Fans hail Bearman's incredible F1 debut

Ollie Bearman masterclass pic.twitter.com/nfs2nOMX4k — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) March 9, 2024

18-YEAR OLD OLLIE BEARMAN GOT HIS FIRST F1 POINTS (P7) IN HIS FIRST F1 RACE FOR SCUDERIA FERRARI. pic.twitter.com/C9aKnrAkAG — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) March 9, 2024

OLLIE BEARMAN POINTS pic.twitter.com/llP2vyY9XR — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) March 9, 2024

Podium for Charles and a stunning debut drive from Ollie Bearman to bring home his first F1 points!



We are set for the future 🐎 pic.twitter.com/uD4XWNeOEy — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) March 9, 2024

You won’t see many better #F1 GP debuts than the drive that Essex-born teenager Ollie Bearman delivered for Ferrari in Jeddah this afternoon. I think we can safely say that a star was born in Chelmsford in 2005. Yes, as recently as 2005, believe it or not! #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/H2gB726dqS — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 🏁 (@TheBishF1) March 9, 2024

Proud Dad Alert ❤



Ollie Bearman's dad watches on with John Elkann, Ferrari Chairman, alongside him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/etOJSj9THI — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 9, 2024

Oliver Bearman is now the teenager to score the most points on Grand Prix debut.#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/80KT7HkwkL — Sundaram R (@f1statsguru) March 9, 2024

OLIVER BEARMAN IS A FORMULA ONE GRAND PRIX POINTS SCORER!!!



WHAT A DRIVE! 🐻👨 pic.twitter.com/QPtqeHsKNn — Alex (@AS19_YT) March 9, 2024

OLLIE BEARMAN DRIVER OF THE DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/5nfvsYRQMj — andy (@iiiuminateandy) March 9, 2024

me when ollie bearman



– driver of the day and finished p7

– 68th driver and first brit to score points on debut since paul di resta in 2011

– first driver to finish 7th or higher on debut since felipe nasr finished 5th in 2015



pic.twitter.com/rMAfiVNLwC — gen (@forsainz) March 9, 2024

READ MORE: Verstappen admits Horner saga 'damaging' for Red Bull

Related