'Total Chad' Bearman praised on social media after debut masterclass

Oliver Bearman was the story of the weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, drafted in at the last moment to replace the ill Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

The teenager became the third youngest driver to start a Formula 1 race at the tender age of 18, and set an outright record of his own in the process.

Bearman's six points are the most ever for a teenager on his F1 debut, bettering the previous best of Daniil Kyvat who picked up two points at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix.

The British driver also was named Driver of the Day in an absolute landslide, winning 48% of the votes after 570,000 F1 fans entered the poll.

Despite a perfect F1 weekend for the teenager, Bearman's F2 weekend ended in disappointment as he lost his points for taking pole position and now sits last in the the race for the Formula 2 championship.

But we're sure he won't mind!

Fans hail Bearman's incredible F1 debut

