F1 insider reveals Horner and Red Bull investigation decision date

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is likely to find out the result of an internal investigation into his conduct by 'Monday or Tuesday' next week, according to a major F1 reporter.

Horner is currently under investigation following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', as first reported by De Telegraaf.

The 50-year-old 'completely' denies the claims, and is staying on as team boss while the process takes place and was present during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

While initial reports stated that the investigation would likely rumble on until at least the first race of the new season, Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater insists that is not the case and, in fact, we could be due to find out the result early next week.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Spirits seemed to be pretty good among the Red Bull team during testing

Horner result expected before Bahrain Grand Prix

Both F1 and the FIA have released separate statements on the matter, telling Red Bull to act with integrity and with the 'highest standards' in mind.

The nature of the allegations are unknown, but Slater has suggested that the accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour' came from a female member of the Red Bull team.

"My understanding is we should get a resolution into that investigation on Horner of alleged inappropriate behaviour by a female member of staff early next week, Monday or Tuesday," Slated revealed on Sky Sports F1.

The 2024 season gets underway later in the week, with the opening grand prix taking place on Saturday 2 March.

