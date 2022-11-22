Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Schumacher reveals excuses behind Latifi crash in frustrating final Haas fling
WK2022
Alonso delight despite "pain in different places" after Aston Martin debut
F1 driver swaps at Abu Dhabi post-season test first look
1
Vettel and Ricciardo given bizarre F1 exit advice by Mazepin
Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner
Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe
8
Verstappen questions fairness of Leclerc blocking
Hamilton contemplates sick day as Red Bull reveal celebration plan - GPFans F1 Recap
3
Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
2
F1 bans Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing for 2023
4
Verstappen makes more history as Leclerc succumbs to F1 jinx - Abu Dhabi GP stats
1
Ricciardo confirms Red Bull return "close"
1
Hulkenberg reveals ironic Magnussen 'hello' as hatchet buried
27
F1 2023 confirmed driver line-ups
Schumacher reveals excuses behind Latifi crash in frustrating final Haas fling

Schumacher reveals excuses behind Latifi crash in frustrating final Haas fling

F1 News

Schumacher reveals excuses behind Latifi crash in frustrating final Haas fling

Schumacher reveals excuses behind Latifi crash in frustrating final Haas fling
Ian Parkes & Sam Hall

Mick Schumacher was left frustrated by his final F1 outing with Haas after a collision with Nicholas Latifi at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix following which he claimed he did not see the Canadian driver.

The German faces at least a year on the sidelines after being replaced with fellow countryman Nico Hulkenberg for next year.

But his farewell drive was far from the one he had hoped for, with a lack of pace hindering his progress before contact with Williams driver Nicholas Latifi sent both into a spin, earning him a five-second penalty.

Asked to talk through the incident, Schumacher said: “You don’t really have a big overview of what is happening in your surroundings in the car. The tyres are so high, the steering wheel is in your face.

“He out-braked himself a bit, went wide and came back onto the track and I didn’t expect that and simply didn’t see him. Frustrating.

“In the end, I still managed to get some good laps in but by the end, the tyres were just gone.

“A frustrating one. Not the best but we will look ahead now.”

Schumacher eventually crossed the line one lap down and in 16th position, one place ahead of team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

Asked if he accepted the decision to hand him a penalty, he added: “To be honest, I don’t really care.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x