Russell issues Mexico temperature warning as podium targeted

Sam Hall

Saturday 29 October 2022 16:25 - Updated: 16:25

George Russell is confident of ending his podium drought in the Mexico City Grand Prix although has warned of a potential heat management problem for Mercedes.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is the highest altitude circuit on F1's calendar, sitting 7,200 feet above sea level.

Given the thin air, it means teams run their highest downforce wings yet feel a benefit similar only to the narrowest of set-ups used at Monza.

It also makes the cooling of brakes and engines difficult, with Russell conceding the Pirelli tyre test in FP2 on Friday eliminated the opportunity to bank vital long-run data on how to manage these issues.

"The car is working well at the moment and we've got a good feel around here," said Russell.

"The pace is looking relatively strong but we know the challenges at a circuit like this.

"I think Sunday is going to be really difficult with the temperature management for the engine, for the brakes. Qualifying, getting the tyres into the window for a single lap is also going to be difficult."

Podium in sight after 'best Friday' - Russell

Russell topped the second practice session but as one of five drivers to make way for a rookie in FP1, he completed limited running on the current tyres before switching to the test specification.

The Briton, however, feels a podium is on the cards after a run of three races without a top-three finish.

"I'd like to think it's definitely podium possible, at least," said Russell. "It's probably one of, if not our best Fridays of the year.

"Between the two of us [Russell and Lewis Hamilton] we've got 14 podiums, so that's absolutely what we'll be going for.

"But not having the normal FP2 running where you get to understand the long run, the consecutive laps of your rivals, it's going to be difficult to know.

"We can soon get into a lot of trouble if the temperatures are a bit hotter or a bit cooler and we find ourselves having to manage everything on Sunday.

"It's not going to be a straightforward Saturday and Sunday, that is for sure."