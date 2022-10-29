Alonso condemns "deplorable" abuse of FIA steward

Welcome to GPFans

Fernando Alonso has 'strongly condemned' online abuse targeting FIA steward Silvia Bellot in the wake of his penalty at the United States Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was handed a post-race 10-second stop-go penalty [converted to a 30-second time loss] following last weekend's race at the Circuit of the Americas after Haas protested that Alonso's car was unsafe with only one mirror.

The damage was initially caused by a heavy crash with Lance Stroll that loosened the component before it flew off his Alpine several laps later.

Although a Haas protest was delivered 24 minutes beyond the deadline, the stewards ruled it was admissible and subsequently sanctioned Alonso.

This was overturned on Thursday in Mexico.

READ: Horner "on the ropes" as Wolff and Brown will "keep punching" - Brundle

But learning of abuse sent to FIA race steward Silvia Bellot in the wake of the United States Grand Prix, Alonso denounced the "unacceptable" behaviour.

"I strongly condemn the recent online abuse which has been directed at FIA race steward Silvia Bellot," wrote Alonso on social media.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable in sport and society.

"It is particularly deplorable that these comments are aimed at one of our sport's volunteers and officials.

"I will continue to support the FIA and F1 in their efforts to drive out such harm and harassment and I call on others to do the same."

Following Alonso's statement, Alpine added its own condemnation.

"We are devastated to learn of the unacceptable harassment aimed at FIA race steward, Silvia Bellot.

"There is no room for any form of harassment or abuse in our sport and we condemn this behaviour."

In July, F1 launched the #DriveItOut campaign to eliminate abuse of all kinds in the sport.

The video released at the same time, features all 20 drivers, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, and remains permanently fixed to the top of F1's social media pages.

