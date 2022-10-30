F1 Mexico City Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds

GPFans Staff

Max Verstappen may have pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix but he faces the twin Mercedes threat of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton directly behind him.

If there is one track where ideally you do not want to occupy top spot on the grid then it is the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez given it possesses the longest run into turn one on the F1 calendar.

Given the circumstances, and with Mercedes possessing a strong race-day car, this is one event not to be missed.

Mexico City Grand Prix: Race Hub

F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX START TIME

SUNDAY - Grand Prix: 14:00 local time [20:00 GMT; 16:00 EDT]

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2022 F1 MEXICO CITY GP?

Every session of the weekend will be shown live on Sky Sports' dedicated F1 channel in the UK. Customers who subscribe to Sky Sports F1 can also watch all the action on the move thanks to the Sky Go app.

Alternatively, you can purchase a NOW TV Day Pass for just £9.99 to watch all of Sky Sports' coverage on your smart TV, mobile device, tablet or computer.

On Channel 4, only the British and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are being shown in full on free-to-air television in the UK this year. Highlights of all other races will be shown in a 'prime-time' slot on C4.

In the US, ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing fans Stateside.

Friday's practice sessions will be available on ESPNU whilst all the action from Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App.

ABC will show free-to-air coverage of the US and Mexico Grands Prix, although this coverage only covers the races.

In Australia, all sessions from each weekend of the year will be broadcast live on subscription service Fox Sports or through its Kayo streaming service.

Nine Network offers a free alternative, showing highlights of all 22 races as well as the Australian Grand Prix live.

In Canada, qualifying and the race will be aired live in English on subscription channel TSN, which pulls in coverage from Sky Sports in the UK. The TSN GO app allows fans in Canada to watch F1 on the move.

French-language coverage is available on RDS to subscribers, which will air qualifying and the race live. You can download RDS GO if you are out and about.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE 2022 MEXICO CITY GP ON F1 TV PRO?

F1 TV Pro, with exclusive camera angles and live coverage of every session, is available to fans in multiple territories.

Check F1's official website to see if F1 TV Pro is available in your location. You will need to pay a fee to subscribe, rates vary depending on locations.

F1 TV Pro is available on most PC operating systems, as well as many mainstream tablet and mobile providers – for a list of all suitable devices, click here.

ODDS FOR THE MEXICO CITY GP

Max Verstappen - 8/13

Lewis Hamilton - 10/3

George Russell - 9/2

Sergio Perez - 10/1

Charles Leclerc - 22/1

Carlos Sainz - 33/1

Fernando Alonso - 200/1

Lando Norris - 250/1

Valtteri Bottas - 250/1

Esteban Ocon - 500/1

Daniel Ricciardo - 1000/1

Pierre Gasly - 1500/1

Sebastian Vettel - 1500/1

Yuki Tsunoda - 1500/1

Guanyu Zhou - 1500/1

Alex Albon - 2000/1

Mck Schumacher - 2000/1

Lance Stroll - 2500/1

Kevin Magnussen - 2500/1

Nicholas Latifi - 3000/1

GPFans' F1 MEXICO CITY GP PREDICTION

Given Mercedes' pace so far this weekend, with its chassis working in the high altitude, Russell and Hamilton have the ideal opportunity to deliver a first win for the team this year.

It appears as though the team will have to play a clever strategic game if neither driver is able to beat Verstappen on the long run down to the first corner.

Yet with Verstappen winning six of the last seven races, it is again difficult to look beyond the two-time champion

Although the home crowd will be fully behind Sergio Perez, who starts from fourth, and with Mercedes set to provide a stern challenge, Verstappen is again the man to beat.