Schumacher delivers BRUTAL jab to Haas after emotional F1 drive

Shay Rogers

Monday 17 July 2023 18:57

Mick Schumacher’s time with Haas F1 team isn’t something that the German will be looking back on fondly as he progresses through his career.

From a lack of support to bad race machinery, the young star never quite received the baseline he was deserving of to get a real shot in F1.

Since joining Mercedes as a reserve driver, he has worked long nights in the simulator, trained hard, and most importantly, received plenty of support from team boss Toto Wolff – something Guenther Steiner seemed reluctant to give.

Featuring at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Schumacher received the opportunity to drive the 2021 constructors winning Mercedes W12, as well as his father’s 2011 W02, doing some donuts in the process.

Mick takes a dig

At last year’s season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the German was brutally denied the chance to do some donuts in his last race with Haas.

Although it came across harsh at the time, the team actually had a lack of spare parts and a test to run with new driver Nico Hulkenberg the following day, so were fearful that any donuts may break the car.

Speaking to fans in a video after Goodwood Festival of Speed, Schumacher appeared very pleased at the day’s running, as well as his donuts.

He said: “Super happy. Super stoked with it. It was a great run. I got to do some donuts and it was a very emotional day.”

It’s no secret that Schumacher wishes to rejoin the F1 grid for 2024, but with the majority of seats already taken, he might be left waiting until 2025 to finally get a chance to return to the sport in a full-time role.

If one thing is for sure, it’s that the German will likely be out of the running for a seat at Haas, and unlikely to endure the tough love of former boss Guenther Steiner ever again.

