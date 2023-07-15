Formula E red flag Rome race after HUGE multi-car crash

Joe Ellis

Formula E has seen its biggest crash since its inception as the Rome e-Prix was red-flagged after just nine laps.

There had already been one safety car as Andre Lotterer crashed his Andretti on one of the Italian capital's many bumps but the big incident was far worse.

Sam Bird, who led the race early on for Jaguar, hit another bump at the ultra-fast Turn 6 and hit the wall, bouncing back into the oncoming field.

With little room either side to squeeze past and high speeds reducing reaction time, many drivers ended up piling into the accident through no fault of their own.

Huge repair bill

First onto the scene was Sebastien Buemi who was fuming as his front wheel was ripped off in the crash. Antonio Felix Da Costa was one car behind him and also failed to make it through unscathed.

Edoardo Mortara had perhaps the scariest part in the crash, slamming into Bird's stationary car in the Maserati.

Lucas Di Grassi and Robin Frijns were also wiped out in the accident while there were other cars that needed repairs but did make it back to the pits under their own steam.

All drivers involved were OK and got out of their respective cars without the need for assistance but it has left a lot of teams with some big repair bills and a lot of work to do for tomorrow's second race in Rome.

