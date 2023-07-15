Hamilton shares 'CRUCIAL' F1 secret in topless Instagram post

Joe Ellis

Saturday 15 July 2023 07:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed what he sees as "crucial" aspects of his performance in F1 on Instagram.

The seven-time world champion posted a picture of himself without a shirt on with a typically inspirational quote to match as the caption.

Hamilton has been one of the better drivers in 2023 having scored four podiums so far, leaving him narrowly behind Fernando Alonso in the battle for third in the drivers' standings.

His latest rostrum came at his home race as he battled with fellow Brit Lando Norris in the closing stages of the British Grand Prix. Oscar Piastri got close to taking that podium back after the Australian was unfortunate to lose his first top three due to the safety car.

Hamilton: Every kilo matters

"In my sport, every kilo matters," Hamilton wrote. "Even being a little off impacts lap times and race pace.

"It’s crucial to eat well, sleep well, and put in work at the gym. If you’re ever having a tough time remember that we’re in this together.

"It’s never easy, but always worth it."

Hamilton is currently 39 points ahead of his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the standings as the halfway stage approaches.

