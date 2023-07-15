Andretti takes backhanded SWIPE at current F1 star in huge Herta praise

Joe Ellis

Michael Andretti has taken a backhanded swipe at Logan Sargeant while discussing who he would have as a driver should his team be accepted into F1.

Andretti Autosport is pushing hard to enter the sport and has brought Cadillac and General Motors onto the project to try and force it through, but they have been rejected by the current grid so far.

Should a U-Turn occur and Andretti is accepted onto the grid, there is a high likelihood that Colton Herta would be the driver coming across from IndyCar.

Andretti is very complimentary of the Californian and he simultaneously praised him while taking a dig at Sargeant, who is yet to score a point in his rookie season in F1.

Andretti: Herta is our guy

Logan Sargeant almost scored his first F1 point at Silverstone but finished an agonising 11th

“Colton is very much in our plans,” said Andretti, as quoted by RaceFans. “If we do get into F1, he’s been our guy that we wanted to focus on to get him there.

"And he still has a lot of fire to want to do that. So I would just love that, him involved with it.

“He did test the McLaren and did very, very well in the test. Which was very important because you wonder how he’ll adapt and you’ve got to do very well too.

"I would love to have him be the first competitive American [in F1] in a long time."

