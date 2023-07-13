Andretti HITS OUT at F1 team principles in 11th team dispute

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 13 July 2023 15:57

Michael Andretti has insisted that he will not ‘pay attention’ to negative comments from figures in F1 after his attempt to join the grid as an 11th team was blocked.

The American’s firm Andretti Autosport wanted to enter Formula 1 in 2026 as an additional team, but the attempt was denied by the current teams on the grid.

Then, Andretti made a fresh attempt to buy out an existing team, but recently said that ‘nobody wants to sell’.

However, Andretti appears undaunted, saying it is a decision made by the FIA and F1, rather than the teams.

Asked by Marca about negative responses from F1 team principals, Andretti said: “I don't pay attention to those comments. We focus on what we have to do and on all the steps that need to be taken to achieve it.

“I think we are getting them all, so we just have to wait and see what the final decision is.”

He appeared diplomatic about the motivations of the F1 team principals who vetoed the entry of an 11th team, saying: “Everyone has their reasons for doing what they do. Everyone protects their interests and complains about it.”

Michael Andretti is attempting to enter a team into F1

He added: “The teams look for themselves, but it's up to the FIA to look at it for the good of all."

Andretti said he may react similarly if he were already on grid. He explained: “Perhaps if I were in their position I would do the same thing, that's why I don't complain about the teams.

“They believe that it is the best thing to be competitive. The teams are very committed to the sport, they try to protect it and I understand it, but in the end it is not a decision that they have to make, but of Formula 1, of the FIA.”

READ MORE: F1 owners set sights on PREMIER LEAGUE investment after huge success