Wolff makes WORRYING Hungary admission after Mercedes podium

Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that he expects Mercedes to lose performance relative to their rivals when the grid heads to Hungary in two weeks.

The Silver Arrows made their return to the podium on home soil at Silverstone with Lewis Hamilton holding off rookie Oscar Piastri in the battle for P3.

That result was a stark improvement for Mercedes when looking back at their fate at the Austrian Grand Prix, in which they were forced to settle for P7 and P8 finishes.

Hamilton's podium means that Mercedes have moved 22 points clear of Aston Martin in the battle for P2 in the constructor standings.

Mercedes tempering expectations

Speaking to Sky Germany after the British Grand Prix, Toto Wolff gave fans a preview of the upcoming races in Hungary and Belgium.

"Hungary is completely different, twisty," Wolff said. "Let's see how we perform there. Overall, I don't think it will be as good as here."

Wolff did offer some hope for those looking ahead to the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of the month though.

"And then we have Spa, where we'll have some more upgrades. I believe these 100-millisecond upgrades are important in the fight."

