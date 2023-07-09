Silverstone sees EARLY retirement from Ocon after MAJOR issue

Harry Smith

Sunday 9 July 2023 16:33

Esteban Ocon's British Grand Prix came to an underwhelming end as the Frenchman was forced to retire his Alpine on lap ten of the race.

There was no contact from Ocon's end during the opening stages of the race as he looked to edge his way into the top ten.

Unfortunately for Ocon, his Alpine car had other ideas and a mechanical issue led the French team to call him into the pit lane for an early retirement.

Ocon's retirement marked the first DNF of the British Grand Prix.

Early bath for Esteban Ocon

Ted Kravitz provided further insight on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast for the race after checking in with the Alpine pit wall following the retirement.

Speaking to lead commentator David Croft, Kravitz explained: "I believe they saw something on telemetry that wasn't gonna last the race.

"So they've called him in and retired him, although there is some action down here as they look at that car [to find out] what exactly the issue is."

Ocon's retirement means that all of Alpine's hopes for the British Grand Prix lay with Pierre Gasly, who was running P9 at the time of the DNF.

