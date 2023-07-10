Climate protest group URGES Hamilton to drop fuel firm as Mercedes sponsor

Lauren Sneath

Just Stop Oil has urged Lewis Hamilton to drop fuel firm Petronas as a sponsor after he said he supported the group’s right to a peaceful protest.

The seven-time world champion came out in support of peaceful protest that did not involve track invasions this week, saying that he hopes the experience of last year has been learned from.

Last year, several environmental protesters attempted to enter the track on lap one of the British Grand Prix, which ended up being red-flagged moments into the race due to an unrelated incident.

Asked whether he would support a protest which did not involve people invading the track, Hamilton said: “Yes. I support peaceful protests.”

He added: “We are hoping we have learnt from the experience (of last year). We have 100 more marshals this weekend which will be supportive to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“From my perspective, and my teams’ perspective, we are focused on sustainability and we believe in what people [the protesters] are fighting for and we are making those changes as a sport.

“But safety is key. We don’t want to put them in harm’s way and we don’t want to put anyone else in harm’s way. If there was to be one [a protest] we hope it is not on track.”

Group urges dropping of Petronas

However, Just Stop Oil are not satisfied with the fact that Hamilton’s team has Petronas as its title sponsor. Petronas, a global energy and solutions company, has an offering including a range of fuel, lubricant, and petrochemical products, among others.

As the Mercedes F1 website explains: “Since 2010, PETRONAS have been the Title and Technical Partner to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, providing Fluid Technology Solutions™️ that have powered the team to eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships (2014-2021) and seven consecutive Drivers’ Championships (2014-2020).”

Just Stop Oil were disapproving of the relationship. In response to Hamilton’s statement this week, the group tweeted: “We welcome Lewis Hamilton’s statement of support for peaceful protest, but would like to nonetheless stress that nonviolent direct action involves brave individuals choosing to put their bodies on the line to demand a better future for all.

“We urge Mr Hamilton to drop Petronas as a sponsor at the earliest opportunity and to demand an immediate end to new fossil fuel licensing in the UK — doing so would allow us to make assurances that we would not disrupt specific events.”

