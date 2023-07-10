F1 driver trio share EPIC selfie with Silverstone's 'special guest'

Harry Smith

Monday 10 July 2023 10:57

Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc shared an immediately iconic selfie with Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend.

The 59-year-old is the star of the upcoming F1 movie, Apex, which is being produced and funded by Apple.

Pitt actually took to the track in between sessions at the British Grand Prix this weekend, driving an F2 car that was modified to look like F1 machinery.

There is currently little known information regarding a realistic release date for the film, on which home hero Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer.

Four icons in one photo

With the popularity of F1 booming, the drivers have become celebrities across the world, but few on the grid can rival the star power of Brad Pitt.

The legendary actor stopped for a selfie with Gasly, Leclerc and Hamilton, the latter of whom he is already very familiar with on personal terms.

Posting the selfie to his social media accounts at the start of the race weekend, Gasly captioned his post: "Special guest today 😁".

