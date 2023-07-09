Why Valtteri Bottas has been DEMOTED to back of British GP grid

Joe Ellis

Valtteri Bottas' miserable season continues as he has been sent to the back of the grid for the British Grand Prix.

The Finn's Alfa Romeo ground to a halt at the end of Q1 at Silverstone which prevented him from making it out in Q2 having got through the first part of qualifying.

But when the FIA came to take a fuel sample from Bottas' car, they could only manage 0.090 litres which is comfortably below the required amount of one litre.

As a result, Bottas was disqualified from qualifying entirely meaning he will have to start last, compounding a disappointing day for the team after Zhou Guanyu failed to reach Q2.

Valtteri Bottas' 10th place in Canada was his first point since the opening round in Bahrain

FIA delegate details reasons for demotion

“After the qualifying session today, it was checked on car number 77, that a 1-litre fuel sample plus the amount of fuel that would have been consumed to drive back to the pits could be taken (technical regulations article 6.5.2). It was possible to take a 0.090 litre sample," The FIA’s technical delegate Jo Bauer said before Bottas' penalty was handed out.

“As the amount of fuel needed to produce a 1-litre sample plus to return the car to the garage was calculated as 2.39 litre.”

At the other end of the field, Max Verstappen will again start from pole position but behind him will be Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who made McLaren the story of qualifying.

The British team beat both Ferrari and Mercedes cars over one lap of Silverstone to set up a big points haul.

