Hamilton SPINS as Silverstone qualifying red-flagged

Lewis Hamilton suffered a Q1 spin on his first flying lap during qualifying for the British Grand Prix before an issue for Kevin Magnussen brought out the red flag.

The home hero was coming to the end of his first flying lap when he lost grip on the inside line of Stowe corner.

The incident sent Hamilton's Mercedes spinning off into the gravel with the seven-time world champion lucky to keep his car out of the barriers.

Hamilton recovered to pump in a lap time good enough for P5 before Magnussen's Haas ground to a halt on the track.

Magnussen brings out the red flag

The second major incident of Saturday's qualifying session came with less than five minutes left on the clock as Kevin Magnussen stopped on track.

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft speculated that Magnussen may have ventured off track, but upon watching the replay it was clear that a mechanical issue caused the retirement.

Kevin Magnussen has endured a difficult start to the 2023 F1 season

With Magnussen's car stranded on the run down to Vale, the session was red-flagged with mere minutes remaining on the clock.

Magnussen was placed 16th in the running order at the time of the red flag, ensuring that he'll start the grand prix in the bottom five.

