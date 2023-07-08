Why history indicates HUGE Silverstone weekend for Hamilton

Lauren Sneath

If history is any indicator of future success, Lewis Hamilton may fly around Silverstone during this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

No driver has ever taken more wins at this venue than the Mercedes driver and seven-time world champion, who has eight trophies, and Hamilton’s P3 finish at the circuit last year was his 13th podium at Silverstone.

The opening straight at Silverstone bears Hamilton’s name, making him only the third driver (after Michael Schumacher at the Nurburgring and Ayrton Senna at Interlagos) to race through a corner or straight named after them.

Despite Red Bull enjoying a period of dominance so far this season, should Hamilton manage to claim pole position, it would mark his eighth pole at Silverstone, equalling the record for the most poles at a single circuit.

Mercedes: Hamilton a veteran, but Russell yet to score

Though one Mercedes driver is a legend at the British circuit, the other has not scored a point on home soil.

George Russell has raced five times in the UK but has never scored points.

Last year, his race ended almost as soon as it began after a chaotic first lap saw him rush to help Zhou Guanyu after the Alfa Romeo driver crashed. Russell will be attempting to break his unlucky streak at the track this weekend.

Hamilton, however, will be hoping to maintain his momentum at Silverstone. He has started in the top six and finished in the top three in every race held at Silverstone in the hybrid era.

George Russell ended his British Grand Prix last year after Zhou Guanyu crashed

Though a relatively remote possibility, one more victory this Sunday could see him become the first driver to win at a circuit on nine separate occasions. It would also put him on par with Michael Schumacher (nine in Germany) for the most wins on home soil.

The team will be hoping that their strong history on the track bodes well for their performance this weekend. A Mercedes car has finished in the podium spots in each of the last 11 races at Silverstone; will that be the case this weekend?

