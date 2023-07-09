Red Bull boss names Verstappen RIVAL for Silverstone wet weather battle

Harry Smith

Sunday 9 July 2023 08:57 - Updated: 09:08

Helmut Marko has explained that Lewis Hamilton poses the biggest threat to Max Verstappen in the rain at Silverstone, should the potential for downpours ensue during Sunday's British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman has been imperious in 2023 and heads to Silverstone looking to secure his sixth successive grand prix victory and break his duck at the famous old circuit.

In contrast, Hamilton has eight wins on the tarmac at Silverstone and Marko knows Hamilton's prowess for showing he can win in the rain throughout his career.

But the seven-time champion could only qualify fifth, behind his team-mate George Russell whilst Mercedes have endured a rollercoaster season, and while Hamilton has claimed a couple of impressive podiums, the team remain uncompetitive relative to Red Bull.

READ MORE: Hamilton rocks up to Silverstone with ADORABLE date who F1 fans love

No rain stress for Marko

Red Bull supremo Helmut Marko

As he's watched things unfold in changeable weather this weekend, Marko explained to Austrian broadcaster that he wasn't worried about the threat from the rest of the field should rain affect the British Grand Prix.

"Max was a second and a half faster than Hamilton and two seconds faster than everyone else," he said, referring to the times during Saturday's free practice session.

"That's quite a demonstration. We're very well prepared for rain."

READ MORE: Leclerc suffers most EMBARRASSING moment of season so far