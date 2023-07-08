Joe Ellis

Saturday 8 July 2023 13:05 - Updated: 13:16

MP Motorsport claimed a highly emotional victory at the British GP just one week after the death of Dilano Van 't Hoff.

The Dutch team's Formula Regional outfit has withdrawn from this weekend's races in Mugello with the personnel and team needing time to recover from the tragic incident.

In Formula 3 and Formula 2, however, the team race on with Van 't Hoff firmly on their minds and the fairytale victory came on Saturday morning.

Franco Colapinto, part of the Williams Academy, raced his way to the front of a hectic 18-lap bonanza to claim the win and dedicated the result to the young Dutch driver.

The perfect tribute

With Colapinto on the podium was championship leader and Fernando Alonso-managed Gabriel Bortoleto and Australian Christian Mansell.

The trio stood on the podium and chose not to spray the celebratory champagne as a mark of respect to their fellow racer.

The F3 race control also threw a quick safety car when spots of rain started falling on the Silverstone circuit, perhaps cautiously to avoid a similar incident occurring for a second week in a row.

Van 't Hoff's death was caused by a four-car collision in soaking conditions at the top of Raidillon at Spa and saw some F1 drivers ask for changes to the famous Belgian track.

