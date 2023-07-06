Hamilton and F1 homeboy buy STUNNING Mercedes road cars with DRS button

Harry Smith

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have both got their hands on the much-anticipated Mercedes-AMG ONE road car thanks to their connections with the team.

The former Mercedes team-mates had both placed orders for the new Mercedes project, which cost in the region of $2.7 million to purchase, according to F1 business guru Joe Pompliano.

With only 275 of the cars ever made, the Mercedes-AMG ONE will be a coveted piece of machinery, and both Hamilton and Bottas have their hands on one.

As has been previously reported, Hamilton actually placed an order for two Mercedes-AMG ONE cars, with one intended for himself and the other for his father, who helped to launch his motorsport career.

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the car for F1 fans is the DRS button, which is included on the steering wheel and works much in the same way F1 cars' DRS does with a slot in the rear wing opening to allow for greater straight-line speed.

Bottas' blue beauty

Bottas took to social media to show off his new arrival, posting four pictures of his royal blue Mercedes-AMG ONE car to his social media channels.

The Finnish driver, who departed Mercedes at the end of his contract in 2021, was delighted with his purchase, captioning the post "Worth the wait 🚙".

Valtteri's post prompted a response from the Mercedes F1 team's Twitter account, who replied "This spec. 🔥💙"

