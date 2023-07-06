Russell makes WORRYING admission about Mercedes' car

Harry Smith

Thursday 6 July 2023 22:25

George Russell has admitted that he is struggling to extract the maximum from the Mercedes package this season following a difficult start to the campaign.

The 25-year-old Briton impressed in his debut year with the team in 2022, taking Mercedes' only win of the season and the first of his career at Interlagos.

However, 2023 has been a more one-sided affair in the Mercedes camp with Lewis Hamilton leading Russell 6-3 on grand prix finishes so far.

The gap between Hamilton and Russell is even more evident when you look at the standings, with Hamilton boasting 106 points in fourth place, ahead of Russell with 72 points in P7.

READ MORE: Norris TAKES AIM at Hamilton ahead of Silverstone showdown

All not well for Russell

Speaking to Motorsport.com about his form, Russell explained: "Things just aren't really clicking at the moment my end.

"At the start of the season, I felt a lot more confident, and I was able to put the car on the limit.

"Now I'm struggling generally and have taken a step backwards compared to the rest of the field.

A DNF in Australia has stunted Russell's momentum this season

Russell was hopeful that his form could recover when he and team-mate Lewis Hamilton step out for their home race at Silverstone this weekend.

"So, I just need to understand that, take a reset tomorrow and into Silverstone and I'm sure it won't be long until I'm back to my normal level."

READ MORE: Wolff warns F1 rivals Red Bull over 'ENCOURAGING' Mercedes signs