Wolff warns F1 rivals Red Bull over 'ENCOURAGING' Mercedes signs

Harry Smith

Thursday 6 July 2023 07:57

Toto Wolff has claimed that Mercedes still believe they can beat Red Bull on pure pace in 2023, despite the large gulf between the two teams in Austria.

The Silver Arrows introduced a major upgrade package earlier this season in Monaco with the hope of closing the gap to Red Bull and solving some of the major flaws of the W14.

READ MORE: Pirelli gift Bridgestone OPEN GOAL for F1 deal after major announcement

The following four races have been a mixed bag for the team, who showed little in Monaco and Austria but impressed in Spain and Canada.

Red Bull, meanwhile, remain dominant at the front of the field with their 100 per cent race win record still intact for the 2023 season.

Still hope for Mercedes

Despite the current gap between the two teams, Wolff was adamant that Mercedes have not lost hope in their bid to catch up to Red Bull.

Mercedes endured an extremely difficult weekend in Austria

“I maintain the belief," Toto Wolff said when asked whether Mercedes can beat Red Bull on pace this season by Autosport.

"Because if I were to say I don't maintain the belief, then we may as well turn it off and put everything into next year's car, and be happy to finish in the top 10.

“But you can't. You just have to continue working. We need to take these bad days as good as possible and try to rebound and come closer.

"We've seen races where we were decent, and I think the gap to Verstappen was 10 seconds in Montreal, which looks much more encouraging than it was [in Austria].”

READ MORE: Wolff keen to see F1 CHEATS caught out by new FIA clampdown