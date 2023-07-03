Jetpack stuntman suffers HUGE CRASH before Austrian GP

Joe Ellis

Monday 3 July 2023 11:57

A relatively clean Austrian Grand Prix saw its biggest crash of the day come in the build-up to the race itself.

To entertain the huge crowds at the Red Bull Ring prior to the race starting at 3pm local time, a jetpack stuntman was sent to complete a lap of the circuit through the air.

He had made it around the majority of the track but coming into turn nine, a malfunction on at least one of his jet-powered engines saw him crash to the floor from a significant height.

The engines and other crucial body parts had sufficient padding attached allowing the stuntman to walk away without injury despite suddenly meeting the tarmac at speed.

READ MORE: Verstappen completes PERFECT Austrian GP weekend with sensational win

Only crash of the day

The F1 drivers had no problems in keeping themselves away from accidents during the 71-lap race which was inevitably won by Max Verstappen in emphatic fashion.

There was one re-occuring problem, though, that caught out several drivers and that was, of course, track limits.

Everyone's favourite topic of discussion reared its ugly head again in Spielberg as Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen all got five-second penalties for the infringement.

Tsunoda even got two further penalties for continual offences.

Thankfully, though, nobody suffered a significant accident and those who did at the Red Bull Ring walked away unharmed.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?