Norris takes thinly-veiled SWIPE at Verstappen with 'keep quiet' claim

Tuesday 4 July 2023 12:57 - Updated: 13:01

Lando Norris has suggested that Max Verstappen should "keep quiet and get on with it" after the Red Bull driver raised his concerns over the new Formula 1 sprint weekend format.

Having threatened to quit the sport over the sprint weekend format earlier this year, it is clear to see that Verstappen is not a fan of the new changes.

Yet Norris believes that the Red Bull man should focus on driving, after he suggested that the two-time world champion should keep his criticism to himself.

“In a good way Max is Max," he told Sky Sports. "I’m happy with doing them [sprint weekends] every now and then, I don't want the whole season to be like this...

"Places like this makes for a more exciting weekend and it’s for the fans at the end of the day, they are the people who drive Formula 1. They make Formula 1 what it is.

“Sometimes we ought to just keep quiet and get on with it but at the same time there’s always still things you can maybe do to improve.

"The Fridays I love. One of my strengths is getting in the car and doing well. From a driver's perspective it's much trickier.

“I prefer this challenge. It is a very long weekend. Every session means something, which I think is a good thing."

Verstappen threatens to quit over sprint format

Max Verstappen is not a fan of the new F1 sprint weekend format

Back in April, Verstappen unleashed a scathing criticism of the new sprint format.

He said: "I hope there won't be too many changes, otherwise I won't be around for too long.

"I am not a fan of it at all. When we do all that kind of stuff, the weekend becomes very intense and we already do a lot of races."

"A sprint race is all about surviving and not racing," he added. "It's not worth taking a risk when you have a quick car. I prefer to keep my car alive to make sure I have a good race car for Sunday.

"Even if you change the format, I don't find it is in the DNA of Formula 1 to do these kind of sprint races."

For Verstappen, he will find himself taking part in four more sprint weekends at Belgium, Qatar, USA (Austin) and Brazil later this season.

