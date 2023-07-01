Hill claims Spa changes 'sad day' for F1 despite death on track

Matthew Hobkinson

Damon Hill has claimed that it would be a "sad day" for Formula 1 should changes be made to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, despite the death of Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine driver Dilano van 't Hoff.

In a wet final race of the weekend at the Belgian circuit, the Dutch teenager was involved in a multi-car incident on the exit of Raidillon.

Anthoine Hubert also tragically lost his life there in 2019 and calls are now growing that changes need to take place to prevent further tragedy.

Yet Hill claimed that the loss of the Spa circuit or changes to the track layout would be a detriment to the sport.

Hill SLAMMED on Twitter

Hill's comments were condemned on Twitter for a lack of sensitivity, with one commenter telling Sky Sports "I noticed Damon Hill was more concerned about the loss of Eau Rouge..." in reply to a video of Lance Stroll paying tribute to Van 't Hoff.

Another user was less circumspect, saying: "Did Damon Hill actually say that? The day that a CHILD DIED ON EAU ROUGE? Like what the actual f**k?"

“I have not seen in detail what has happened," he told Sky Sports. "We keep mentioning Radillon, Eau Rouge and stuff like that. It sounds to me like it was happening a bit further up the track.

"When it rains at Spa, it rains very hard, and the water runs down that track. It’s always been treacherous in the wet, and the problem is the high-speed, wet track, aquaplaning and poor visibility is a lethal combination.

"Now, it may be that we have to look at when visibility is so seriously affected, then perhaps we do have to say ‘it’s insane to race in these conditions'. I’ve been in races where it’s been totally impossible to see, and you literally sit there thinking ‘I’m at the mercy of whatever’. You’re taking a massive risk.

“So, poor visibility is one of the biggest factors, because if you can see, you can take some evading action. Sometimes it’s not possible if something happens very quickly.

"A car bounces back off the barrier and there’s nothing you can do to miss it. It would be a sad day if we had to lose a circuit or a configuration like Radillon because it’s one of the most exciting things that you can do in a racing car."

GPFans sends their best wishes and condolences to Dilano van 't Hoff's family, his team and friends at this extremely difficult time