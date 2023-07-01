F1 Sprint Shootout Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2023 times – disaster for Mercedes

Chris Deeley

Saturday 1 July 2023 12:52 - Updated: 13:22

Max Verstappen put in a masterful performance in Saturday's sprint shootout to put his car on pole, where he will start alongside his team-mate Sergio Perez.

Perez redeemed himself somewhat after Friday's qualifying disaster, but could barely get within half a second of the other Red Bull.

Lando Norris continued his strong weekend, finishing the session third to start alongside the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg.

Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in the first part of qualifying for Saturday afternoon's sprint race, getting caught up in traffic on his final flying lap after having a previous time deleted for exceeding track limits.

A nightmare session for Mercedes continued in Q2, with George Russell unable to even make it out onto the track thanks to a hydraulics failure.

Sprint weekend setup

A Friday qualifying session in Austria set the positions for Sunday's feature race, with the session pushed back from its usual Saturday slot by the weekend's sprint race status.

Drivers have gone over single laps again on Saturday to set the order for the sprint race, held later in the day, but Saturday's proceedings will have no impact on the running order for Sunday.

Here is a full rundown on those all-important sprint start positions.

F1 Sprint Shootout Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:04.440sec

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.493sec

3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.570sec

4. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.644sec

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.696sec

6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.805sec

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.818sec

8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.907sec

9. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.926sec

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.472sec

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Alex Albon [Williams]

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

13. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

14. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri]

15. George Russell [Mercedes]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

19. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

