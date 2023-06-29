Wolff reveals MAVERICK method for hiring at Mercedes

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 29 June 2023 11:57

Toto Wolff has revealed that when it comes to building his team at Mercedes, he operates in a similar way to the New Zealand rugby union team the All-Blacks, using the mantra: ‘No d—heads.’

Wolff has been at the helm of Mercedes since 2013, and in the 10 years since the team has won eight consecutive constructors’ championship titles, most recently in 2021.

The team principal explained his process in the new F1 documentary, ‘Secrets of Success’.

Toto Wolff is the Mercedes team principal, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as drivers

He said that when it comes to personnel, Mercedes wants the best, and ‘they’re complex’.

But, he added, there are key values that have to be visible in each and every staff member at the highly successful outfit, including integrity and truthfulness.

Wolff: We acknowledge that we're all different

Wolff explained: “I don't know exactly what maverick means. If it's someone who pushes the boundaries, tries to bring performance out of the norm, yeah I like that. Sometimes the best ones are also the most complex ones.

“I think it's just acknowledging that we're all different, and it's my duty to create an environment that makes everybody thrive.”

The team principal added: “It can be complex, it can be multifaceted, we tolerate odd people, or edgy people, that's fine. We want to have the best ones, and they're complex.

“But the fallback will always be the All-Blacks' policy. 'No dickheads.’ If you lack the basic values of integrity, loyalty and truthfulness then you shouldn't be here. “

