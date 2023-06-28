Mercedes technical boss insists Red Bull do not have 'god-given right to be in lead'

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 28 June 2023 10:57

Mercedes technical director James Allison has said Red Bull do not have a God-given right to be in the lead this season, as he expressed hope that the Silver Arrows could claw their way back to the top.

The British team has made gains on their performance last year, which saw them score only one race wine at the hands of George Russell.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton did not win any races in the 2022 season. This year, Hamilton in particular has been more of a regular feature on podiums, most recently taking third place at the Canadian Grand Prix.

But that elusive race win has remained out of reach, as Red Bull continue to dominate. Between them, drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have won every race this season.

Allison: We are improving the car week-on-week

Much of the team’s winning streak is down to Red Bull’s superior car, something Allison hopes to fight back against.

Mercedes brought upgrades to Montreal but expect improvements to the car to be more visible in Austria this weekend, and at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix on July 9. https://www.gpfans.com/en/f1-news/110307/mercedes-f1-british-austrian-grand-prix-mike-elliott-prediction/

Lewis Hamilton came third in the Canadian Grand Prix

Allison described what the fight against Red Bull feels like, saying: “We’re all going to feel a bit miffed about (not challenging Red Bull).”

However, he added that fighting back is ’thrilling’. Allison said: “Even though that sort of unhappiness we see every time they win is offset hugely by the fact that it is thrilling in its own way to be fighting back, to be improving our car week-on-week.

“They don’t have a God-given right to be in the lead, they’re there by merit, having worked really well. If we can do as good or a better job, we’ll be there and that is actually a lot of fun.

“It’s a very, very exhilarating thought once you frame it correctly in your head, and something that we’re all tucked into trying to make a reality.”

READ MORE: F1 owners set sights on PREMIER LEAGUE investment after huge success