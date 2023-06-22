Alonso makes SURPRISE return to track after Canadian GP

Chris Deeley

Thursday 22 June 2023 21:57

Fernando Alonso has been back behind the wheel – not of his Aston Martin F1 car, but of his go-kart, posting pictures from a day at his own track in Asturias.

The 41-year-old has been flying on the track this season, finishing on the podium in six out of eight races after his second place finish in Canada last weekend.

The Spaniard is putting in some of the best performances of his career and clearly enjoying himself on the track. So much so, in fact, that he's been zipping around his karting track ahead of an event for youngsters to race at the former F1 champion's circuit.

The veteran posted pictures of him driving his snazzy kart on his various social media channels on Wednesday.

More to come from Aston Martin

Alonso's performance at the Canadian Grand Prix was arguably his best of the season, fighting back to second place after being overtaken by Lewis Hamilton at the start before holding the seven-time world champion off despite some fuel issues with his car.

"I think this was our most competitive race for sure of the year," he said later.

"Only seven seconds from Max and we were matching the lap times most of the race, so I’m very happy with the car, with the upgrades we brought here, so more chances will come."

