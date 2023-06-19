Chris Deeley

Monday 19 June 2023 00:57 - Updated: 01:14

Max Verstappen won his sixth race of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, with veterans Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton finishing second and third respectively.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth after a difficult qualifying session, followed by the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez in a disappointing sixth.

Two drivers failed to finish the race's 70-lap distance; Williams' Logan Sargeant and the Mercedes of George Russell. Sargeant's car gave up inside the first 10 laps, while Russell clouted the wall in the early stages before being forced to retire 40 laps later with brake issues.

Alex Albon was the day's standout driver though, winning the 'driver of the day' award for his impressive seventh place finish.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished in Montreal.

Canadian Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Montreal is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +9.570s

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +14.168s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +18.648s

5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +21.540s

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +51.028s

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:00.813s

8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1:01.692s

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:04.402s

10. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:04.432s

11. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:05.101s

12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:05.249s

13. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1:08.363s (including five second penalty)

14. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1:13.423s

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap

16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

18. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap

19. George Russell [Mercedes] - DNF

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1:14.481

