F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2023 results: Verstappen claims Red Bull MILESTONE victory
Max Verstappen won his sixth race of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix, with veterans Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton finishing second and third respectively.
The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth after a difficult qualifying session, followed by the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez in a disappointing sixth.
Two drivers failed to finish the race's 70-lap distance; Williams' Logan Sargeant and the Mercedes of George Russell. Sargeant's car gave up inside the first 10 laps, while Russell clouted the wall in the early stages before being forced to retire 40 laps later with brake issues.
Alex Albon was the day's standout driver though, winning the 'driver of the day' award for his impressive seventh place finish.
Here is a full rundown on how things finished in Montreal.
Canadian Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from Montreal is as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +9.570s
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +14.168s
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +18.648s
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +21.540s
6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +51.028s
7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:00.813s
8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1:01.692s
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:04.402s
10. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:04.432s
11. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:05.101s
12. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:05.249s
13. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1:08.363s (including five second penalty)
14. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1:13.423s
15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap
16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
18. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap
19. George Russell [Mercedes] - DNF
20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 1:14.481
