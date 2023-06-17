Chris Deeley

Saturday 17 June 2023 23:30 - Updated: 23:51

Max Verstappen braved the Canadian rain to take an imperious pole in Montreal on Saturday, leading the field in a chaotic hour and a quarter of qualifying. However, the bigger stories were behind him.

The final shootout was red flagged – an astonishing sixth of the weekend – with seven minutes to go, with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg on the front row from Fernando Alonso as the weather worsened.

That red flag was as a result of Oscar Piastri backing his car into the wall in the increasing rain, and stopped Alonso from finishing a lap which would have put him on the front row ahead of Hulkenberg.

Both Mercedes drivers made it through to Q3, putting their Silver Arrows fourth and fifth on the grid (with Hamilton ahead of Russell) despite making a point of dampening expectations throughout the weekend.

The only other team with both drivers in the top 10 were McLaren, a big boost for the Woking team despite a tricky final session which saw Piastri in the wall and Norris held up by that accident.

Drivers suffer in rain

A wild session saw rain falling at various intervals, with drivers swapping between intermediate and slick soft tyres, with a Ferrari and a Red Bull falling before Q3 for the second race in a row.

Leclerc and Perez both fell in Q2, but Alpine's Pierre Gasly could – indirectly – drag the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz down the grid after the Spaniard held him up massively on a lap before the end of Q1, leading to the Frenchman's elimination.

That first session was also affected by the weekend's fifth red flag when Yuki Tsunoda was forced to pull over to the side of the road by a mechanical issue.

Tsunoda was able to recover and set a better time, but failed to make it out of the first session, qualifying 16th.

F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2023

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:25.858

2. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.244s

3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.428s

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.769s

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +2.035s

6. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.087s

7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +2.188s

8. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +3.436s

9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +5.491s

10. Alex Albon [Williams] - No time

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

18. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri]

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

