Verstappen gives SHOCK Red Bull 'step backwards' claim

Max Verstappen has said that Red Bull ‘can’t afford’ a step backwards as he urged the team to keep improving despite their stellar record so far this season.

The Dutchman has won five out of seven races in 2023, with his team-mate Sergio Perez taking the other two wins.

Though the team seem almost unstoppable this year, with Adrian Newey’s technical genius combined with Verstappen’s racing prowess, the two-time world champion has insisted there is ‘room for improvement’.

Verstappen was only sixth fastest in FP2 in Canada and fifth fastest in FP1. Though it is not unusual for teams to conserve their efforts for qualifying and race day sessions, Mercedes and Aston Martin are sure to be waiting in the wings to capitalise on the slightest Red Bull weakness.

Verstappen: Treading water is like taking a step backwards

The Dutchman told Canal+ that despite his success so far, improvement ‘should always be the objective’.

He even suggested that by ‘treading water’, the team could be ‘taking a step backwards’ – something Red Bull ‘can’t afford’.

Verstappen said: “There's nothing I'm not satisfied with. But there's always room for improvement, and that should always be the objective.

“Even when you win races, there are always things you can improve, things you can work on.

“Treading water in F1 is like taking a step backwards. We can't afford that.”

