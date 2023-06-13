Mercedes chief reveals HUGE Hamilton contract news as race approaches

Dan McCarthy

Tuesday 13 June 2023 13:57

Lewis Hamilton could sign a new contract with Mercedes before this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, according to team boss Toto Wolff.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the season and there have been several rumours surrounding his future with no new long-term deal yet agreed.

Yet the ongoing saga looks like it is going to come to an end as the 38-year-old prepares to extend his stay at the Silver Arrows well beyond ten years.

The Brit, who has won six titles with the team since arriving in 2013, is very close to putting pen to paper and Wolff is hoping the good news will be delivered before this weekend's race in Montreal.

“It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks,” he told CNBC’s Squawk on the Street programme in New York.

Wolff planning on "important" Hamilton

Despite his relative struggles in the last two years, Hamilton remains the poster boy of Formula 1 and still harbours ambitions of winning what would be a record-breaking eighth world title.

He has had to make do with a support role on the grid recently with Red Bull and Max Verstappen in particular dominating as the team have won all seven races so far in 2023.

Although Mercedes have not been winning lately, Hamilton still maintains a very positive relationship with Wolff and his new deal will reflect that - it is expected to take him beyond his 40th birthday.

Wolff and Hamilton have formed a near unbreakable partnership

“Lewis is the most important personality in the sport,” added Wolff. “He is so multi-faceted, not only with the racing, but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible.

“We both joined the team in 2013 together, and from a professional relationship, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time.”

