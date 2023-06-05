Wolff reveals EXACTLY how long Hamilton contract negotiations will take

Harry Smith

Monday 5 June 2023 10:57

Toto Wolff has offered an insight into Lewis Hamilton's contract talks with the team in the wake of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The British driver was at his unstoppable best on Sunday, seeing off the threats of Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Sergio Perez to claim a deserved and clear-cut P2 finish.

Hamilton was rewarded for his efforts with a second podium visit of the season, as well as with the Driver of the Day award from the fans.

After the race though, attention quickly turned to Hamilton's contract situation, with the 38-year-old still yet to sign an extension to his Mercedes contract, which expires at the end of the 2023 season.

Hamilton contract update

When asked about Hamilton's contract situation by the Sky Sports F1 pundits, Wolff was confident that the two parties will strike a deal.

“I think we just need to get time and sit over coffee.

Hamilton made his return to the podium at the Spanish Grand Prix

"That’s going to take half an hour."

These comments come amid reports linking Hamilton to Ferrari, although given the gulf in pace between the two teams this weekend, Mercedes will be feeling confident that they can retain the seven-time world champion.

