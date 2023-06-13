Wolff opens up on Schumacher's make or break Mercedes DEBUT

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 13 June 2023 10:57

Toto Wolff has played up Mick Schumacher's performance in his first experience driving the Mercedes' W14, saying that the former Haas man 'settled in well' in the test.

Schumacher has been testing in the simulator for the team, but finally got to step into the car in Catalunya and completed more than 150 laps in the Pirelli tyre test.

Wolff, speaking ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, also praised the work done by the team's designers and engineers in bringing a big upgrade package to Barcelona for the last race, calling Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's podium finishes 'a well-deserved reward' for their efforts.

Wolff: Spain gives us a new baseline to build from

"The result in Spain was a well-deserved reward for everyone’s efforts at Brackley and Brixworth to bring our update package to the track," he said. "We were pleased with how it performed, and it will provide a new baseline for us to build from.

"But we must also manage our expectations. It was a circuit that suited our car, and we should expect our direct competitors to be stronger in the next races. The gap to Red Bull is large and it will take lots of hard work to close that down. Nevertheless, we’re up for the challenge.

Mick Schumacher has finally been on track in this year's Mercedes

"Following the Grand Prix in Spain, Mick got his first opportunity to drive the W14. He settled in well during the Pirelli tyre test and enjoyed the experience. Mick has become a valuable member of the Team already and his work in the simulator has proved useful in finding lap time, as we saw in Barcelona.

"We now move on to Montreal. With its long straights and low-speed corners, it’s not a track that we expect to suit our car as well as Barcelona did. No matter where the true pace of the car is this weekend, we will aim to maximise our result.

"The characteristics of the circuit will also provide further opportunity to learn about the W14 and feed into our development path."

