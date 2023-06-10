Hamilton and Shakira 'FLIRTY' after Miami boat ride

Joe Ellis

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and singer Shakira are reportedly now dating each other.

According to PEOPLE, the 38-year-old racing driver and the 46-year-old 'Hips Don't Lie' singer are getting to know each other in a closer capacity.

The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions this year. Firstly on a boat ride after the Miami Grand Prix and then at dinner following Hamilton's podium in Barcelona.

Dinner in Spain didn't see them isolated, though, as they were joined by mutual friends Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra and Mustafa with the latter posting an image of the quintet on Instagram.

Fun and flirty

One source told PEOPLE: "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage. It's fun and flirty."

Representatives of both Hamilton and Shakira did not respond to the American site.

Shakira split with her long-term partner Gerard Pique, formerly a player for FC Barcelona and Manchester United, in 2022.

Hamilton previously dated Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger during his first years in F1 but split with her in 2015.

