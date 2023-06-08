Ricciardo RETURNS in three-race F1 deal as Newey makes HUGE admission and Hamilton-Shakira fire fuelled by Verstappen - GPFans Recap

Dan Ripley

Thursday 8 June 2023 23:42 - Updated: 00:52

Daniel Ricciardo will be back in front of TV fans at F1 weekends this season after it was announced he would front a new alternate telecast format for ESPN.

Newey makes HUGE Ferrari move admission

Adrian Newey has revealed how close he came to joining Ferrari, before eventually moving to McLaren – and admitted that if he were younger, he might consider a move today.

Ferrari CEO sends team STRONG message after Spanish GP disaster

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has issued a rallying cry to the Ferrari team following a miserable weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Former F1 record holder agrees RETURN later this year

Former McLaren and Sauber technical director James Key will join Alfa Romeo in September, it has been announced.

Fans fear for Canadian GP as record wildfires rage over Montreal region

Fans have voiced their concerns that the Canadian Grand Prix could be under threat of cancellation due to severe smog in the city of Montreal.

Verstappen adds FUEL to Hamilton and Shakira fire with Instagram activity

Shakira has been the talk of the Formula 1 paddock in recent weeks ever since she and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together after the Miami Grand Prix.

