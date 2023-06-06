Wolff names BEST F1 stars to take title charge to Red Bull

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 6 June 2023 20:57

Toto Wolff believes the two Mercedes drivers are the best in F1 to take the fight to Red Bull this season.

Lewis Hamilton has come closest to ending Red Bull’s perfect start to the season when he challenged Max Verstappen at the Australian GP thanks to a late restart while George Russell led the race down under at the start.

But the W14 has been fundamentally flawed this season which saw Mercedes change their direction and bring new upgrades to the Monaco GP.

There were improvements in performance in Monte-Carlo but Wolff knows there is more to do to give his star drivers the right machinery.

The Mercedes duo were the best of the rest behind Max Verstappen at the Spanish Grand Prix

Acknowledge without Envy

“F1 has always been designed so that the best should win. The rules are the same for everyone,” Wolff said in an interview with oe24.

“When a team does a better job, you have to acknowledge it without envy. Red Bull made the best of the situation and did the best job.

"We're trying and the Spaniards are right to hope for Alonso. He is the only one who regularly drives onto the podium alongside Red Bull.

“(Will they be the first to win all races in a season?) I hope not because that would not be good for F1.

“But you have a car with which this is possible. We have the best drivers to counter that, but we have to get our car right to prevent that.”

