Stroll shows off STAR-STUDDED family wedding in famous European city

Chris Deeley

Monday 15 May 2023 13:57

Lance Stroll has been taking some time out of his hectic F1 schedule to attend his sister's wedding, posting some pictures on Instagram of the happy event.

The ceremony was held in Venice this past weekend, with the Aston Martin man's sister Chloe marrying Australian snowboarder Scotty James.

There was more Formula 1 representation at the wedding too, with Daniel Ricciardo attending and posting some shots of his own from a glamorous weekend in Italy.

The Red Bull reserve driver was one of James' groomsmen, the pair often enjoying time out of their sporting schedules together.

When you know, you know

Stroll's Instagram post was simple – a photo of him with his sister, one with the groom, and one with a dog in a little tuxedo collar and the caption 'To Chloe and Scotty'.

"Lance actually called me and said, ''I think I just found the guy you're going to marry,' Chloe Stroll said to The Herald Sun after the engagement was announced in November 2021.

As well as some chocolates and a cap, each guest got some tequila in a 'wedding survival kit' for the weekend.

