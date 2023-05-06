Russell reveals Mercedes' Miami struggle

Sam Hall

Saturday 6 May 2023 16:27

George Russell has revealed his Mercedes 'just wasn't working' on soft tyres during Friday practice at the Miami Grand Prix.

Mercedes showed strong pace in the first practice session around the Hard Rock Stadium with Russell fastest and Lewis Hamilton second.

But this speed was not in evidence in the later FP2 with Hamilton seventh and Russell 15th - a position that would see him foot Q2 if this had been qualifying.

"It was a similar thing last year, we were quickest on Friday and then we were knocked out in Q2 on Saturday," said Russell.

"The car just changed a little even from the medium run in FP2 - I felt strong, I was on a lap that was a good couple of tenths up that would have put me inside the top four, and then I put the soft tyres on and the car just wasn't working for me.

"I think we understand a little bit why that is and fortunately, we've got the time to make improvements overnight. But it's fine margins."

Despite his struggles, Russell remains confident of a strong weekend.

"If we get things right, there's no reason why we can't be ahead of Ferrari and Aston Martin - that's the aim," he added.

"What we've seen from these first four races now, it's really tight between those three teams, so if only that was for the win and for pole position, it would be incredibly exciting.

"But it's good because it shows that if we get things right, we can be rewarded and jump ahead of them but I think we need to make some improvements.

"We know we've got the potential because we saw it in FP1 and at the start of FP2, but for sure, we need to get things aligned."

Miami 'unlike any circuit'

Following criticism of the Miami track surface last term, new asphalt has been laid for the 2023 running.

Even with this alteration, however, Russell claimed the venue has a 'unique' feel to it.

"FP1 was a bit of a messy session and perhaps more people put the emphasis on the quali runs in FP2, but I think we will go into Sunday as a bit of an unknown," said the Mercedes driver.

"The track has been resurfaced. It's still not performing like any other circuit. It's a true outlier here which is cool in some regards.

"I think it's going to be really difficult to race because you can't drive off-line and I think you've seen with a few people now - myself included - you put one wheel off and there's no grip whatsoever."

