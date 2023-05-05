Piastri shares ADORABLE retro snap with F1 rival

Dan McCarthy

Friday 5 May 2023 19:27

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has reaffirmed his friendship with fellow driver Logan Sargeant, sharing an old picture of the pair on Instagram ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

This weekend marks just the second-ever staging of the race following its debut last year, which was won by Max Verstappen.

It will also mark a homecoming for Sargeant in his debut season. The Florida native will get the opportunity to race in his home state and will be cheered on by a capacity crowd.

Piastri has known Sargeant for many years, and they were team-mates for a while during their karting days.

Ahead of race weekend, the Aussie ace posted a photo of him and Sargeant on his Instagram page from their junior days, captioned: "Two kids with a dream. Go well at your home GP mate."

Rookie duo living the dream

Along with AlphaTauri's Nyck De Vries, Piastri and Srageant are the rookie entrants to F1 in 2023.

The Australian had long been touted as a future F1 star and replaced his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren after winning the Formula 2 Championship in 2021 and being a reserve driver at Alpine in 2022.

READ MORE: Before they were famous – this year's F1 stars when they were young

He finished eighth in his home Grand Prix in Melbourne at Albert Park last month, clinching his first-ever Formula 1 points.

Sargeant's career has not started as productively with the Williams man one of only two drivers, along with De Vries, yet to pick up a point.

He will be hoping to see his fortunes change in Miami where the race runs around the legendary Hard Rock Stadium.

Sargeant was appreciative of Piastri's post and made a reference to their young looks.

"Thanks bro!!! We still look the same" he replied.

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators