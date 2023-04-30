Graham Shaw

Sunday 30 April 2023 20:00 - Updated: 20:36

Max Verstappen saw his advantage at the top of the F1 Drivers' standings cut significantly after Sunday's 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

The reigning world champion came off second best to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez with a badly timed safety car costing the flying Dutchman dear.

That saw Perez close to within six points of Verstappen in the standings by adding another Grand Prix win to his Sprint Race success on Saturday. It was also yet another victory on a street circuit for the Mexican.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Behind the Red Bulls there was some good news for Ferrari at last, with pole sitter Charles Leclerc claiming his first podium of the 2023 season for the stuttering Scuderia.

Here is how the action in Baku impacted the standings:

F1 drivers standings after the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 93 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 87

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 60

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 48

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 34

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 28

7. George Russell | Mercedes | 28

8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 27

9. Lando Norris | McLaren | 10

10. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6

11. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 4

12. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4

13. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 4

14. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 4

15. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 2

16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 180

2. Aston Martin | 87

3. Mercedes | 76

4. Ferrari | 62

5. McLaren | 14

6. Alpine | 8

7. Haas | 7

8. Alfa Romeo | 6

9. AlphaTauri | 2

10. Williams | 1

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group