F1 Results Today: Practice times at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sam Hall

Friday 28 April 2023 13:16 - Updated: 15:17

Max Verstappen topped the opening session of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend as F1 debuts its new Sprint format.

The Baku event consists of just one practice session with qualifying for Sunday's race moved to Friday afternoon.

Neither Lewis Hamilton nor George Russell set times on the soft compound tyres leaving them, naturally, well down the order.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Here are the timesheets from Friday morning in Baku:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice results

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:42.315

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.037

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.139

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.584

5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.810

6. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1.099

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.140

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.245

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.313

10. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1.433

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.483

12. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.665

13. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1.695

14. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1.822

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.008

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2.585

17. George Russell [Mercedes] - +2.767

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +3.640

19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +4.006

20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] -+5.183

Is there Formula 1 today?

Qualifying for Sunday's race will take place on Friday afternoon with Saturday's Sprint no longer affecting the grid order.

The session will start at 17:00 local time - 14:00 UK, 15:00 CET, 09:00 Eastern Time, 06:00 Pacific Time.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton