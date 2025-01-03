close global

Lewis Hamilton has released his first statement since officially becoming a Ferrari driver.

Sky F1 presenter reveals engagement joy in HUGE life update

A member of the Sky Sports Formula 1 presenting team has announced their recent engagement.

Hamilton crowned F1 champion in SHOCK result

Lewis Hamilton has been crowned the winner in a shock result in our end of year awards.

Luke Littler gets SHOCK backing from F1 team for World Darts Championship final

Darts sensation Luke 'The Nuke' Littler has received surprise backing from the world of Formula 1 ahead of his appearance in the World Darts Championship final.

Emotional Hamilton statement emerges in behind the scenes footage of Mercedes exit

Footage featuring a heartfelt Lewis Hamilton message has emerged ahead of the seven-time Formula 1 champion's upcoming Ferrari debut.

Major Hamilton update issued as Verstappen takes thinly-veiled swipe - GPFans F1 Recap
Major Hamilton update issued as Verstappen takes thinly-veiled swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 2, 2025 23:55
Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • January 1, 2025 23:58

Hamilton shares exciting statement as engagement joy revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Social

Kelly Piquet reveals lavish Verstappen celebrations in major event

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari 2025 seat change ‘unveiled’ after public Hamilton complaints

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen

Jos Verstappen delivers Red Bull ULTIMATUM over son’s F1 future

  • Yesterday 20:58
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton shares 'POWERFUL' message in first official statement as Ferrari driver

  • Yesterday 19:56
F1 Social

Sky F1 presenter reveals engagement joy in HUGE life update

  • Yesterday 18:55
F1 Standings

