F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

The FIA have announced their penalty verdict after Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and 15 other drivers were placed under investigation following sprint qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Red Bull star ruled OUT of race at Qatar Grand Prix

A Red Bull star has been ruled out of the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix following a dramatic failure.

F1 team facing HUGE financial demand to cover major loss

A Formula 1 team are facing up to the prospect of having to part with hundreds of millions of pounds to help cover a significant loss.

McLaren F1 star ignores team orders in DRAMATIC finish at Qatar Grand Prix

F1 star Lando Norris has revealed that he defied McLaren team orders during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

Perez overtaken by F1 rookie after embarrassing ERROR at Qatar Grand Prix

Sergio Perez was overtaken by F1 rookie Franco Colapinto after the Mexican made an embarrassing error at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

