F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

The FIA have announced their penalty verdict after Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and 15 other drivers were placed under investigation following sprint qualifying at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Red Bull star ruled OUT of race at Qatar Grand Prix

A Red Bull star has been ruled out of the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix following a dramatic failure.

F1 team facing HUGE financial demand to cover major loss

A Formula 1 team are facing up to the prospect of having to part with hundreds of millions of pounds to help cover a significant loss.

McLaren F1 star ignores team orders in DRAMATIC finish at Qatar Grand Prix

F1 star Lando Norris has revealed that he defied McLaren team orders during the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

Perez overtaken by F1 rookie after embarrassing ERROR at Qatar Grand Prix

Sergio Perez was overtaken by F1 rookie Franco Colapinto after the Mexican made an embarrassing error at the start of the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen to be replaced as driver change announced at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 11:29
F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as team CONFIRM change ahead of Qatar GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull announce Perez decision as team CONFIRM change ahead of Qatar GP

  • November 28, 2024 16:03

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Race results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • 11 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

  • 41 minutes ago
Qatar Grand Prix

F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Perez BOMBSHELL drops as F1 team sign NEW driver for 2025 - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:53
Qatar Grand Prix

FIA announce Verstappen DEMOTION in shock Qatar Grand Prix twist

  • Yesterday 23:17
Qatar Grand Prix

Red Bull star ruled OUT of race at Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:56
