F1 Results Today: Ferrari DOMINATE as huge title charge mounts at Qatar Grand Prix

Ferrari laid down an early marker at the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday, heading the timing boards in FP1 with Charles Leclerc almost half a second clear of his rivals.

The Scuderia trail McLaren by 24 points in the constructors' championship, looking to become the first team since the 1980s to win the team competition without having a driver in the top two.

Red Bull are nominally still in the running too, but at 53 points behind and with Sergio Perez struggling to pull his weight, they're likely to officially drop out of contention this weekend. Perez could only set the 18th fastest time of the session, with Max Verstappen 11th.

The running in Lusail, the only practice session of the weekend thanks to the sprint format, featured a number of drivers finding the limits of their cars, often running well wide with Lando Norris in particular having a huge snap of oversteer.

F1 FP1 Results: Qatar Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:21.953sec

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.425sec

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.472sec

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.582sec

5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.092sec

6. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.111sec

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.146sec

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.207sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.208sec

10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +1.235sec

11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +1.260sec

12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.274sec

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.292sec

14. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.609sec

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.667sec

16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.762sec

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.927sec

18. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +2.086sec

19. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.247sec

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.327sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last weekend.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, sprint qualifying is due to take place later on Friday. The session is due to start at 5:30pm GMT.

