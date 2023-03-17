F1 officially confirms partnership with Stewart's Race Against Dementia charity

Sam Hall

Friday 17 March 2023 09:29

Formula 1 has officially confirmed its support of Sir Jackie Stewart's Race Against Dementia charity.

Three-time F1 champion and former team owner, Stewart, revealed the partnership when speaking on Martin Brundle's Sky Sports grid walk in Bahrain.

The 83-year-old's wife, Lady Helen Stewart, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2014 and four years later, the Scotsman founded the charity Race Against Dementia.

F1 has stated it will use the sport's global platform to "raise awareness of RAD’s crucial work and support its fundraising efforts, encouraging drivers, sponsors and fans to join the race against dementia".

Speaking at Autosport International in January, Stewart stated a personal mission to end dementia "in my lifetime".

“Formula 1 is proud to be supporting Race Against Dementia in their tireless work to find a cure for a terrible disease that destroys lives and rips families apart,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I want to pay tribute to Sir Jackie Stewart for his incredible efforts to raise awareness and funding for a cause that I know is very personal to him.

“We believe we can use our platform as a global sport to further highlight awareness and help to find a cure for something that affects so many people around the world.”

Stewart 'delighted' at F1 support

Welcoming F1's support in his mission, Stewart said: “I am delighted that F1 has appointed RAD as an official charity.

“Unless we do something to find a cure or way to prevent this terrible disease, one in three people born today will die with dementia. The statistics are horrifying.

“My wife of over 60 years, Helen, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2015, so I know first-hand the problems that people living with dementia face.

"This crisis cannot continue – please help me by joining our race against dementia."

